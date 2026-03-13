President Lee Jae Myung on Friday asked the public to tell him directly of any gas stations that violate the fuel price cap that took effect Friday.

“The public’s monitoring and participation are needed to ensure that some sellers don’t gain unfair profits,” Lee wrote on his X account. “If you find any gas stations and such that break the regulation, report to me without hesitation.”

The price cap limits the price of fuel supplied by refiners to gas stations to 1,724 won ($1.16) per liter of gasoline, and 1,713 won per liter of diesel. The measure was implemented as part of Seoul’s response to economic fallout from the Middle East conflict.

The government plans to monitor the situation in the Middle East and change the fuel supply price limit accordingly every two weeks.