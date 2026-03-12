Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Thursday he did not register for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP)'s candidacy for the June local elections within the extended deadline, expressing dissatisfaction with the party leadership's lack of effort to clearly sever ties with ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The fourth-term mayor did not submit his registration for the Seoul mayoral race by the deadline set by the PPP -- which had been extended from the original cutoff on Sunday -- citing concerns over PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok's vague stance on calls from within the party to distance itself from Yoon.

The former president is currently jailed on insurrection charges related to his failed martial law bid in December 2024.

"I regret to say that I was unable to apply for the party primary or candidacy registration ahead of the local elections today," Oh told reporters after an event held in central Seoul.

His decision comes as the conservative party continues to struggle to regain public support amid a prolonged internal rift triggered by Yoon's short-lived martial law declaration.

In an apparent effort to recalibrate its political stance ahead of the elections, the PPP recently adopted a resolution pledging to distance itself from Yoon and to suspend ethics committee proceedings involving party members during the election period.

Oh argued that the party's recent attempts to distance itself from the pro-Yoon faction remain insufficient, urging the leadership to establish a special committee tasked with overhauling the party and rebuilding public trust.

Asked about the possibility of running as an independent, he said, "I have never considered such an option. It will never happen."

He also asked for the party leadership to further extend the registration period to allow time for the party to undergo reforms, saying he would "join the race" if such changes are made. (Yonhap)