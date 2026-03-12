Five South Korean nationals have fled from Iran amid the widening conflict in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as Seoul continues to evacuate its citizens from Tehran and other regions under attack.

Four South Koreans crossed into Turkmenistan via a land route a day after leaving Tehran, the ministry said. Another South Korean national is still at the border area with two family members and they are expected to arrive in Turkmenistan on Saturday.

More than 6,000 South Koreans have been evacuated from 14 countries in the Middle East since March 3, with the number of those remaining in the region standing at around 14,700, according to ministry data provided Monday.

Roughly half of some 4,100 short-term travelers have left the region in the same period.

The resumption of limited flights by the United Arab Emirates and Qatar has paved the way for broader evacuation efforts, following diplomatic talks with Seoul.

A Qatari flight from Doha carrying 108 people, including 66 South Koreans, landed in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)