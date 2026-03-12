South Korea has designated three regional events — the Boryeong Mud Festival, Andong International Mask Dance Festival and Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival — as new “global festivals,” as part of a government initiative to accelerate its goal of attracting 30 million foreign tourists.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Thursday that the festivals will receive 800 million won ($540,000) annually for three years under the program, which aims to strengthen cultural festivals as key tourism assets.

Four additional events — the Daegu Chimac Festival, Busan International Rock Festival, Sunchang Fermented Soybean Festival and Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival — were selected as “preliminary global festivals,” each receiving 250 million won in annual support.

The selections were made through a competitive process involving 27 festivals out of the 45 events designated as cultural tourism festivals this year.

The ministry views large-scale regional festivals as a core strategy for expanding inbound tourism. The global festival program was launched in 2024 to cultivate internationally competitive cultural events.

Three festivals selected in the previous round — the Incheon Pentaport Music Festival, Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival and Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival — together attracted about 130,000 foreign visitors in 2025, demonstrating the program’s potential to draw international travelers.

The Incheon Pentaport Music Festival boosted its visibility among young foreign visitors by hosting preevents and pop-up stores near Hongdae, a popular nightlife district in Seoul.

The Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival expanded its duration from three days to eight and introduced foreign visitor services such as a Global Village information lounge and dedicated tourism packages.

Meanwhile, the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival — known for its winter ice fishing experiences — created new photo zones and targeted visitors from Taiwan and Southeast Asia, helping establish it as a major winter travel destination.

The newly selected festivals are expected to develop tourism programs tailored to international visitors.

For example, the Andong International Mask Dance Festival plans to combine traditional performances with nearby cultural attractions such as the Hahoe Folk Village and the traditional fireworks event Seonyujulbulnori, offering a broader experience of Korean heritage.

The Boryeong Mud Festival, which takes place on the western coast of in North Chungcheong Province, will expand K-beauty-themed activities using mineral-rich mud and extend its popular nighttime Mud Mob Scene events to strengthen its global appeal.

The ministry expects the program to boost regional tourism by encouraging festival visitors to stay longer and explore nearby destinations.

The Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival plans to develop travel packages with neighboring cities such as Sancheong, Sacheon and Goseong in South Gyeongsang Province, while the Andong International Mask Dance Festival will work with nearby regions in North Gyeongsang Province, including Mungyeong and Yeongju, to offer incentives such as free entry to local attractions.

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said the initiative comes at a crucial moment for Korean tourism.

“This year presents the best opportunity for Korea’s tourism to make a major leap forward,” Chae said. “We will develop diverse tourism products centered on global festivals and improve convenience for international visitors so that growing interest in K-culture leads travelers directly to festival venues.”