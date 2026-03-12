Boy group NexZ will take to the stage in Japanese arenas in May and June, label JYP Entertainment announced Thursday.

It will be the group's second tour and its first time visiting such venues in Japan, where six of the members are originally from.

The 2-year-old group will have two shows each in Tokyo and Osaka, on May 30-31 and on June 12-13, respectively. Its previous trip was held last summer, spanning 15 cities in Japan for 18 shows, through which it made its concert debut at Budokan in Tokyo, one of the symbolic concert venues in the country.

On March 28-29, NexZ will have perform in Hong Kong, an expansion of the special concert, “One Beat,” held in Seoul and Taipei in October and January, respectively.