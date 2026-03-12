Rookie boy group Alpha Drive One is set to hold its first showcase in Tokyo on March 13, agency WakeOne Entertainment said Thursday.

The event will welcome approximately 1,000 fans to relive the success of its first EP, “Euphoria,” which was released in January. Although the group has yet to officially promote in Japan, its Korean debut album ranked No. 3 on Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings.

The mini album sold more than 1.44 million copies in its first week, the second most for a debut album by a K-pop group. The main track “Freak Alarm” earned the group four trophies from domestic television music chart shows, making the act the first boy group to come in first place on all three major programs in nine years.