South Korea takes pride in its people: survey

설문조사: 한국, 자국민에 대해 자부심 느껴

A global survey of 30,000 people across 25 countries by the Pew Research Center found that sources of national pride vary widely, reflecting cultural values and political systems.

25개국 30,000명을 대상으로 한 퓨리서치센터의 국제 설문조사에 따르면, 애국심의 원천은 문화적 가치와 정치적 체계를 반영하며 다양하게 나타난다.

In South Korea, respondents most often cited “diligent and sincere people with strong national character” as their greatest source of pride, highlighting national character and social cohesion. Similar sentiments were expressed in Japan, the United Kingdom and Spain, where “the people” ranked highest.

한국 응답자의 경우, "성실하고 진실되며 강한 국민성을 나타내는 사람들"을 애국심의 가장 큰 원천으로 제일 많이 꼽으며 국민성과 사회적 화합를 강조했다. 일본, 영국, 스페인에서도 "사람"이 가장 높은 순위를 기록하며 비슷한 양상을 보였다.

In contrast, Americans prioritized “freedom and human rights,” Germans valued “democracy and the federal system,” and respondents in France and Italy most often cited “arts and culture,” reflecting pride in political institutions and cultural heritage.

반면 미국인의 경우 "자유와 인권"을 우선시했고, 독일인은 "민주주의와 연방제"를 중시했으며, 프랑스와 이탈리아 응답자들은 "예술과 문화"를 가장 많이 꼽으며 정치적 제도와 문화적 유산에 대한 자부심을 드러냈다.