Average employee compensation rises 21.5% to W158m in 2025

Samsung Electronics employees earned an average salary of 158 million won ($107,300) last year, the highest level on record, according to the company’s 2025 business report released Tuesday.

The average compensation per employee in 2025 rose 21.5 percent from 130 million won a year earlier, the filing showed.

The report also detailed Samsung’s performance stock unit program, introduced in October to strengthen employees’ accountability for long-term business performance.

Under the plan, the company pledged to grant 35.29 million shares to about 130,000 employees, averaging around 275 shares per person.

Executive compensation also rose.

Jun Young-hyun, head of the device solutions division, which oversees Samsung’s semiconductor business, received 5.61 billion won in total compensation last year. The package included 1.71 billion won in salary, 3.58 billion won in bonuses and 317 million won in other income.

Roh Tae-moon, who leads the device experience division covering mobile, TV and home appliance businesses, received 6.13 billion won. His compensation included 1.6 billion won in salary, 4.37 billion won in bonuses and 163 million won in other income.

Earlier disclosures showed Jun received 1.19 billion won in the first half of last year, including a 256 million won bonus, while Roh received 1.2 billion won, including 351 million won in bonuses.

Bonuses rose sharply in the second half of the year as earnings improved in key businesses such as semiconductors, pushing up total annual compensation.

Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who has not received a salary since 2017, was not included in the compensation disclosure.