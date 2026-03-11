South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon and Thai K-pop star Lisa were among the celebrity guests at the Louis Vuitton Women’s Ready-to-Wear fall-winter 2026-2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Jung and Lisa posed for photographers ahead of the show, held in the main courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The "Super Nature" collection closed out the Paris fashion week schedule with a natural theme. Artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere drew inspiration from the roots of Louis Vuitton, who left France’s Jura mountains as a teenager to establish his business in Paris in 1837.

Models appeared in mountain capes, shepherd-style hats and bags adorned with bells, while patchwork dresses and wide rattan hats evoked the idea of global nomadism. Coats made with hemp-based faux fur and garments featuring paintings by Ukrainian artist Nazar Strelyaev-Nazarko also stood out.