SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMAN, a direct selling company prioritizing K-beauty skincare and wellness, hosted a successful convention in Long Beach, California, from February 27th to March 1st, 2026. Thousands of distributors and prospects from across the world gathered for the three-day event, creating a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere.

From the powerful opening session, the excitement in the room was unmistakable. Waves of applause, cheers, and standing ovations from over 3500 attendees echoed across the packed hall as leaders and field representatives came together to celebrate achievements, share visions, and align for the year ahead. The strong turnout and enthusiastic engagement clearly demonstrated the accelerating momentum of the North American market.

A key highlight of the convention was the introduction of the newly upgraded ICD Radiansome™100 skincare products. RIMAN's exclusive access to a patented form of liposome synthesis, known as the Microfluidizer Processor, allowed for the dedication to and ultimate creation of 100% liposomal formulas, now updated with flexible liposome technology and new patented ingredients for greater efficacies. Accompanied by this launch was the unveiling of new Experience Kits, offering miniature versions of key RIMAN products for sharing with prospects in a whole new way.

As product concepts and enhancement points were unveiled, the audience responded with enthusiastic applause and visible excitement. Thorough education and marketing explanation further reinforced the novelty and brand trajectory of the launch, and hundreds of attendees eagerly awaited the moment to try these products for themselves.

In addition, Dr. Heesik Kim, Director of Cell Factory Research at the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology, delivered an advanced lecture on RIMAN's new heritage ingredient, Jeju Chlorella, an exclusive microalga species with robust benefits in ocular health and beyond. His session drew significant interest, emphasizing Jeju Chlorella's scientific foundation and future potential, all while establishing this new heritage ingredient as integral to the RIMAN story

Throughout the convention, top-performing leaders took the stage to share practical strategies, personal journeys, and actionable insights. Each session was met with focused attention, with attendees listening closely, capturing key takeaways, and responding with enthusiastic applause.

The exchange of real-world experiences—from team development and customer trust-building to leadership growth—created meaningful and inspiring learning moments that will empower attendees long after the event's closing.

"The energy and commitment displayed by everyone here exemplify what makes RIMAN a truly borderless community, driving us toward an exciting future," remarked Youngsu Hwang, Global Chief Sales Officer.

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness direct-selling company redefining K-Beauty through heritage ingredients from Jeju Island and cutting-edge innovation. At its Jeju Smart Farm, RIMAN manages every step, from raw material cultivation to product development, including its signature ingredient, Giant BYoungPool™—an advanced Centella Asiatica cultivar granted 20-year Plant Variety Protection by the Korea Forest Service in July 2022 and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in September 2025.

Guided by its philosophy to deliver a difference people love, RIMAN creates innovative, trustworthy skincare and wellness solutions that empower individuals around the world to experience their most radiant selves.