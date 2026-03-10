Charting Xi'an's 2026 Vision: Driving Innovation-Led Transformation and High-Quality Development in Western China

XI'AN, China, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As China convenes its 2026 "Two Sessions" and outlines ten key directions for national economic development, Xi'an, a central city in Western China, has strategically aligned itself with national priorities and set a GDP growth target of approximately 5.5% for 2026, focusing on expanding effective investment, strengthening the real economy, enhancing innovation capabilities, and transforming urban development models.

As an ancient capital, Xi'an is advancing its regional economy and urban evolution to play a pivotal role in the new era and bring fresh momentum into industries such as new energy and automotive manufacturing globally.

In 2026, Xi'an will focus on ten key areas for economic and urban development:

In 2025, Xi'an achieved high-quality economic growth with a regional GDP of CNY1,390.267 billion, up 4.7%. Industrial added value reached CNY285.07 billion (a 6.1% increase), and industrial output above designated size surpassed one trillion yuan. Fixed asset investment totaled CNY453.98 billion, with high-tech manufacturing investment rising 15.4%. Xi'an's retail sales grew 5.3%, while tourist arrivals and related revenue increased by 6.7% and 7.1%, respectively. Total imports and exports in 2025 reached CNY498.79 billion, up 21.1%, with the China-Europe Railway Express (Xi'an) operating 6,037 trips—also a 21.1% increase.