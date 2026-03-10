Prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a 20-year-old woman accused of murdering two men by giving them drug-laced drinks.

The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors Office said Kim So-young was indicted under physical detention on charges of murder, special bodily injury and violating the Narcotics Control Act.

Kim is accused of handing the drinks containing benzodiazepine, a depressant, to three men on separate occasions between last December and last month, resulting in two deaths. One of the three men recovered after treatment.

Police took Kim into custody last month shortly after one of the victims was found dead.

Prosecutors believe Kim murdered the victims to avoid conflict after exploiting them for financial gain. Investigators have determined the crimes were premeditated.

Kim has been diagnosed as a psychopath after she met the criteria for antisocial personality disorder in a Hare Psychopathy Checklist-Revised test administered by police. (Yonhap)