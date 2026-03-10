BARCELONA, Spain, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei and China Telecom received the GSMA GLOMO for Best Mobile Innovation for Enhancing the Lives of Children and Young People under the Tech4Good category at MWC 2026 Barcelona for the Qingjiao Plan in China's Langcang County.

Developed by China Social Entrepreneur Foundation (CSEF) and launched in 2019, the Qingjiao Plan uses China Telecom's 5G network and Huawei's WeLink platform to provide learning resources and an online community for teacher training to benefit rural students and teachers in underserved areas.

"Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Qingjiao Plan meaningfully bridges the urban-rural divide in terms of education equity," said Cui Yangyang, Director of the TECH4ALL Program Office for Huawei. "It equips the current generation of students in remote areas with the learning resources they need to flourish in the digital world."

To date, the project has trained nearly 180,000 young rural teachers across China, indirectly benefiting tens of millions of students. In Langcang County, the project has provided training for 600 primary and secondary school teachers, benefiting 5,000 students.

The judging panel for the GLOMOs comprises more than 200 independent industry experts, including analysts, journalists, academics, and CTOs from around the world.

The judging panel gave the following comments on the Qingjiao Plan: "Impressive in scale and with the potential to benefit a huge number of young students. Offering multiple benefits at once, the connectivity and the teacher resources make this a well-rounded solution."

Qingjiao Plan partner roles

CSEF: With government support, CSEF identifies outstanding teachers from across China to share their expertise online and provide education resources to enhance the capabilities of rural teachers and thus improve student outcomes.

Huawei: Implemented under Huawei's TECH4ALL digital inclusion program, Huawei Cloud's WeLink platform provides an interactive, online teaching platform that connects schools, students, and teachers. Students in under-resourced rural areas can receive remote multimedia lessons and enjoy the same learning experience as their urban peers.

China Telecom provides its 5G and optical network infrastructure to deliver nationwide connection services for rural areas by integrating its campus 5G and Wi-Fi networks. The network solution supports seamless roaming and the secure management of various terminals between mobile and fixed networks.

At this year's award, the Huawei TECH4ALL Skills on Wheels campaign was also shortlisted in the Marketing Excellence category Marketing for Good.

About TECH4ALL

TECH4ALL is Huawei's long-term digital inclusion initiative and action plan. Powered by innovative technologies and partnerships, TECH4ALL is designed to enable an inclusive and sustainable digital world.

