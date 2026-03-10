After the frenzy surrounding the “Dubai chewy cookie,” a new dessert trend is quickly gaining traction in Korea: butter rice cakes, a treat defined by its “crispy outside, chewy inside” texture.

Across social media and video platforms, recipe clips and cafe reviews featuring butter rice cakes are spreading rapidly, drawing attention to the dessert’s unusual texture and flavor combination. Made with glutinous rice dough enriched with butter, the pastry develops a crisp golden crust during baking while preserving the rice cake’s signature chewiness inside.

The result is a dessert that balances buttery notes with syrup or powdered toppings, offering an alternative to the aggressive sweetness of many recent dessert trends. Instead, consumers appear to gravitate toward playful textures and familiar flavors presented in new ways.

The trend echoes a product that gained popularity in China earlier last year. During the 2025 Lunar New Year season, several bakery brands began selling butter rice cakes known as “huangyou niangao,” combining the chewy qualities of traditional Chinese rice cakes with the richness of butter.

Anhui-based bakery brand Zhanji, known for its Chinese-style cookies called “gongting taosu,” began selling butter rice cakes in late February 2025. Some popular branches reportedly sold as many as 300 sets in a single weekend day. Another major bakery chain, Luxihe, announced on its official social media account that its cheese butter rice cake surpassed 20 million units sold just 43 days after its launch in March.

In South Korea, content labeling butter rice cakes as “the dessert that will succeed the Dubai chewy cookie” has begun circulating widely on social media. Posts featuring tasting reviews or home cooking demonstrations attract tens of thousands of views.

As interest rises, local bakeries are moving quickly to capitalize on the trend. Several cafes in Seoul have already gained attention for their take on butter rice cakes.

House M, near Yangjaecheon, serves heart-shaped versions while Saddler Haus is known for baking fresh plain and chocolate butter rice cakes every 30 minutes, drawing long lines of customers.

Tongtonge, credited as one of the first places to introduce butter rice cake in Korea, offers a gluten-free version. Haz Bakery in Seongsu has gained popularity for its oversized “king butter rice cake.”