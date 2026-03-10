S. Korea shuts 153 schools over five years

5년간 153개교 폐교한 대한민국

A total of 153 schools were consolidated or closed across South Korea between 2021 and 2025 as the nation’s school-age population continues to shrink, according to data from the Ministry of Education obtained by Rep. Park Sung-hoon of the People Power Party.

학령인구 감소가 지속되면서 2021년부터 2025년까지 전국에서 총 153개 학교가 통폐합되거나 폐교된 것으로 나타났다. 이는 대한민국 교육부 자료를 박성훈 국민의힘 의원이 확보해 공개한 내용이다.

Of the schools closed, 120 were elementary schools, 24 were middle schools and nine were high schools. The closures come as the number of students nationwide fell from 5,323,075 in 2021 to 5,015,310 last year, a drop of nearly 310,000.

폐교된 학교 가운데 초등학교가 120곳으로 가장 많았고, 중학교 24곳, 고등학교 9곳이 뒤를 이었다. 이러한 폐교는 학령인구 감소와 맞물려 나타난 것으로, 전국 학생 수는 2021년 532만 3,075명에서 지난해 501만 5,310명으로 약 31만 명 감소했다.

By region, South Jeolla and Gangwon provinces saw the highest number of closures with 26 each, followed by North Jeolla (21), South Chungcheong (17), North Gyeongsang (16), Gyeonggi (15) and South Gyeongsang (9).

지역별로는 전라남도와 강원도가 각각 26곳으로 가장 많았고, 전라북도(21곳), 충청남도(17곳), 경상북도(16곳), 경기도(15곳), 경상남도(9곳) 순으로 나타났다.