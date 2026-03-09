The Pure Lab pairs the announcement with a Seoul headquarters relocation and a 500 billion won sales target for 2026.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pure Lab has appointed Jang Wonyoung of IVE as global ambassador for its skincare brand Dr. Althea, a move the company describes as a milestone in its next phase of international growth.

The partnership was announced Feb. 28 with the release of a campaign teaser featuring the artist. Moving away from her glamorous stage image, the video captures her in quiet, everyday moments, reflecting the brand's philosophy, "When Skin Heals, You Bloom."

The Pure Lab said the collaboration goes beyond traditional celebrity marketing. Following rapid growth in major overseas markets, the company aims to strengthen Dr. Althea's global presence and cultural relevance. Jang Won-Young was selected for her influence as a K-pop icon and her ability to connect with the MZ generation worldwide while embodying the brand's clean beauty values.

The announcement comes as The Pure Lab prepares to relocate its headquarters to Korea's "Wall Street" - Park One in Yeouido - in the first half of 2026. The move is intended to support global business expansion and organizational advancement while strengthening product development capabilities and overall brand competitiveness.

Dr. Althea's iconic hero product, 345 Relief Cream, has now surpassed 20 million units in cumulative sales, maintaining steady growth across global markets. Designed as a low-irritation formula suitable for sensitive skin, the product has earned consumer trust at home and abroad. It was recognized amongst others at the 2025 Olive Young Awards, underscoring its growth and market demand.

Building on this momentum, The Pure Lab is targeting 500 billion won in total sales in 2026. The company plans to accelerate distribution expansion and brand advancement in key global markets while undertaking large-scale hiring across global business, marketing, design and content divisions.

A company official said the ambassador appointment and headquarters relocation mark a pivotal step toward establishing the company as a global brand. "We will continue pursuing sustainable growth grounded in product competitiveness and brand philosophy," the official stated.