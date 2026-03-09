GUIYANG, China, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CNS: Nestled in southwest China's hinterland, Guizhou is a karst ecological haven and a convergence hub of diverse ethnic civilizations, boasting green mountains and clear waters. In recent years, the province has advanced the deep integration of culture and tourism by developing premium travel routes, enriching immersive experiences and fostering cultural and creative industries. This drive has brought its profound historical and cultural heritage to life, accelerating its development into an internationally renowned tourist destination and making "Colorful Guizhou" a key window for the world to explore southwest China's culture.

Guizhou's mountainous civilization is shaped by diverse cultural roots, with local efforts focused on protecting and innovatively utilizing cultural heritage to revitalize historical relics. Yangming culture, a iconic symbol, was born here when Ming Dynasty thinker Wang Yangming attained enlightenment in Xiuwen, putting forward the timeless ideas of "Unity of Knowledge and Action" and "Attaining the Innate Knowledge of Goodness"—concepts widely studied in South Korea, Japan and across the East Asian cultural circle. The province's "Twelve Scenes of Yangming's Quest for the Dao" research route links key cultural sites, inviting tourists to grasp Oriental philosophical wisdom through study tours and outdoor experiences.

Ethnic culture forms Guizhou's most distinctive backdrop: home to 18 indigenous ethnic groups and 312 Chinese ethnic minority villages (the nation's largest number), it preserves over 100 national intangible cultural heritages like Miao silver jewelry, Dong Grand Song and batik. Qiandongnan's ethnic cultural reserve offers immersive experiences in villages such as Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, while Anshun's Tunpu culture, a "living fossil of Ming Dynasty life", is showcased via the "Tunpu: 600 Years of Family and Country" route, featuring local opera and ancient village homestays.

Guizhou has transformed cultural resources into attractive tourism products, with over 200 intangible heritage experience spaces and 510-plus workshops driving the industrialization of traditional crafts. Themed routes integrate cultural sites with natural landscapes and world heritage scenic areas, creating a unique tourism pattern where scenery and culture unfold at every step. The "One Code for Touring Guizhou" digital platform further boosts travel convenience with one-stop mobile services.

Opening up to the world, Guizhou hosts the International Forum on Yangming Culture and brings Miao embroidery, batik and other intangible heritages to global audiences via exhibitions and cultural creations. Upgraded inbound tourism services—including multilingual guides and international reception—draw more overseas visitors. Cultural and tourism development has also boosted local incomes, creating jobs in ethnic village tourism, embroidery and homestays, and fostering a positive cycle of rural revitalization and cultural protection.

From Yangming's philosophical insights to vibrant ethnic customs and time-honored Tunpu culture, Guizhou weaves culture and tourism into a bridge connecting China and the world, traditional heritage and modern life. Its millennial cultural roots thrive in the new era, making "Colorful Guizhou" a shining cultural card of China's high-quality development and open cultural exchanges.