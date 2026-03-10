A total of 153 schools were consolidated or closed across South Korea between 2021 and 2025 as the nation’s school-age population continues to shrink, according to data from the Ministry of Education obtained by Rep. Park Sung-hoon of the People Power Party.

Of the schools closed, 120 were elementary schools, 24 were middle schools and nine were high schools. The closures come as the number of students nationwide fell from 5,323,075 in 2021 to 5,015,310 last year, a drop of nearly 310,000.

By region, South Jeolla and Gangwon provinces saw the highest number of closures with 26 each, followed by North Jeolla (21), South Chungcheong (17), North Gyeongsang (16), Gyeonggi (15) and South Gyeongsang (9).