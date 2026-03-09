Rep. Chung Il-young of the ruling Democratic Party will attend the inauguration of Chile's new president Jose Antonio Kast as President Lee Jae Myung's special envoy, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, Chung will travel to Chile from March 10 to March 12 as Lee's special envoy for the presidential inauguration.

Chung, who serves as a board member of the Korea-Chile Parliamentary Friendship Association, is expected to meet Kast and deliver a personal letter from Lee. During the meeting, Chung will explain the Lee administration’s governing philosophy and foreign policy direction, while conveying the president’s message on developing ties with Chile’s new government, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The envoy will also attend several inauguration-related events, including a reception hosted by current Chilean President Gabriel Boric and a luncheon hosted by Interior Minister-designate Claudio Alvarado.

The visit is intended to reaffirm Seoul’s commitment to strengthening the friendly and cooperative relationship between South Korea and Chile, which was reinforced during bilateral talks on the sidelines of last year’s APEC summit in Gyeongju.

During the trip, discussions are also expected to focus on ways to deepen economic cooperation built on the Korea-Chile Free Trade Agreement, as well as expanding collaboration in key sectors such as critical minerals, infrastructure, culture and people-to-people exchanges.