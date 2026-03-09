Korean films with over 10m admissions

천만 관객 돌파한 한국 영화들

“The King’s Warden” crossed the 10 million admissions mark Sunday, recording a cumulative audience of 11.17 million, a notable achievement as movie theaters continue to struggle to attract audiences amid fierce competition from streaming platforms.

영화 "왕과 사는 남자"가 일요일 천만 관객을 넘기며 누적 관객 수 1,117만 명을 기록했다. 이는 스트리밍 플랫폼과의 치열한 경쟁 속에서 관객 유치에 어려움을 겪고 있는 영화관들에게 주목할 만한 성과이다.

The Korean historical film achieved the milestone in just over a month after its Feb. 4 premiere, making it the first film - domestic or foreign - in two years to surpass that threshold.

이 사극 영화는 2월 4일 개봉 후 한 달여 만에 이 기록을 달성하며, 2년 만에 국내외를 통틀어 이 기준을 넘어선 첫 번째 영화가 되었다.

The last films to do so were Jang Jae-hyun’s supernatural thriller “Exhuma” in February 2024, which drew a cumulative audience of 11.9 million, and “The Roundup: Punishment,” the fourth installment of the popular action-crime film franchise starring Ma Dong-seok, which followed two months later with 11.5 million admissions.

마지막으로 이러한 기록을 세운 영화는 2024년 2월에 개봉한 장재현 감독의 초자연 스릴러 영화 "파묘"로 누적 관객 1190만 명을 기록했고, 두 달 후 개봉한 마동석 주연의 인기 액션 범죄 영화 시리즈 "범죄도시 4"는 1150만 명의 관객을 동원했다.

“The King's Warden” surpassed its break-even point of 2.6 million admissions during the Lunar New Year holiday and has since held onto the top spot at the domestic box office.

영화 "왕과 사는 남자"는 설 연휴 기간 동안 관객 수 260만 명을 돌파하며 손익분기점을 넘어섰고, 이후 국내 박스오피스 1위를 유지하고 있다.