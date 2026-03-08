WEIFANG, China, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of global efforts to combat climate change and accelerate the energy transition, equipment manufacturing giant Weichai is contributing green and low-carbon solutions to the shipping and public transport sectors with its diversified clean energy power systems.

In Singapore, a global maritime hub, Weichai is actively exploring the application of alternative fuels such as biofuels in the shipping industry. The transport vessel 'President 100,' powered by 100% biofuel (B100) with a core power system supplied by Weichai, has been officially launched. The vessel is equipped with two Weichai marine main engines and two generator sets, which significantly reduce emissions through optimized combustion efficiency, improving the ship's environmental performance and providing a replicable green pathway for the global shipping industry to achieve net-zero emissions.

In Central Asia, Uzbekistan is comprehensively promoting a green and low-carbon transition, making the development of clean energy public transport a key priority for national infrastructure upgrades. Weichai has precisely met Uzbekistan's green transport needs, with green buses equipped with WP7NG natural gas engines officially delivered to the Bukhara region, continuously injecting clean momentum into the local public transport system. With its high efficiency and low emissions, the engine meets local green travel demands and has gained widespread recognition from the local government and public.

As an international enterprise, Weichai practices the 'We are One' philosophy, continuously empowering the low-carbon transformation of overseas sectors such as transport and shipping with its leading technologies, and contributing its wisdom and strength to global sustainable development.