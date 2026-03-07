President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday congratulated the South Korean historical film "The King's Warden" for surpassing the 10 million-admission mark, praising the achievement as particularly meaningful as it comes two years after the last film to reach the milestone.

Directed by Jang Hang-jun, the period film depicts an unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hai-jin) and the deposed King Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) during the latter's exile in the village. It reached 10 million admissions on Friday, becoming the first film at the South Korean box office to do so in two years.

"Because this achievement comes two years after the last 10 million audience film, it is even more meaningful," Lee said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This is the valuable result created together by the filmmakers' outstanding imagination, power of storytelling and the generous support of the public."

Lee watched the film with first lady Kim Hea Kyung at a local cinema during last month's Lunar New Year holiday period.

The president said the popularity of the movie has proved the story's sincerity, which has moved audiences emotionally and created a deep resonance, while congratulating the director and staff who worked on the film.

He also said the government will do its best to nurture an ecosystem in which creative freedom thrives and culture becomes a source of national pride.