SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 4, Bob McCooey, Vice Chairman at Nasdaq, visited the headquarters of Galaxy Corporation, where the two sides discussed the company's potential pathways to accessing the U.S. capital markets and prospects for international expansion.

The visit highlights growing global investor interest in entertainment-technology companies that combine digital content, intellectual property (IP) and emerging technologies. For Galaxy, the meeting signals increasing attention from international capital markets as the company advances its global development strategy.

Unlike traditional entertainment firms that focus primarily on content production, Galaxy has positioned itself as an "entertainment technology" company, integrating IP, artificial intelligence and robotics into a unified ecosystem. The company has also emphasized the importance of the Chinese market in its international expansion plans and intends to establish Galaxy China while increasing strategic investment in the region.

As Galaxy's global strategy progresses, market attention has increasingly turned to Star Legend (6683.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company widely regarded as Galaxy's core strategic partner in China and across Asian markets.

Star Legend is both a shareholder and strategic collaborator of Galaxy. The company has developed end-to-end capabilities covering celebrity IP development, content operations and commercial monetization. Through its IP management system and experience in localized content commercialization, Star Legend has supported Galaxy's expansion into the Chinese market.

Listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2023, Star Legend has established partnerships with well-known entertainment figures including Mandopop icon Jay Chou and fitness entrepreneur Will Liu. It has developed several widely recognized intellectual properties, including the Chou Chou IP and Coach Will Liu.

Through continuous development of original IP content, the company has built a scalable IP ecosystem. Its IP portfolio currently commands a combined social media following of around 280 million.

Star Legend has also expanded the commercial applications of its IP assets across multiple sectors, including variety shows, digital content, consumer brands and smart hardware products. The company has increasingly explored the integration of IP with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, viewing these technologies as potential platforms for the next generation of interactive entertainment.

In September 2025, Star Legend acquired a 1.17% stake in the operator of Beijing's National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, becoming the venue's only private-sector shareholder. The investment links the company's IP development capabilities with one of China's most prominent cultural landmarks.

Leveraging the venue's international visibility, Star Legend plans to develop customized celebrity-themed IP images and related merchandise tied to events hosted at the stadium, while expanding the offline presence of flagship IP assets such as Chou Chou.

Several recent corporate developments have also drawn strong investor attention.

On July 9, 2025, Jay Chou officially launched his Douyin account under the Chou Chou IP developed by Star Legend. The company's share price surged as much as 165.6% during the trading session, with total turnover reaching HK$11.485 billion.

Later that year, Star Legend announced plans to subscribe for up to 7% of Galaxy's issued share capital through an industry investment fund, becoming a strategic shareholder. The announcement pushed the company's share price up more than 14% intraday.

On November 12, Star Legend further revealed plans to establish a joint venture with robotics developer Unitree Technology to accelerate the development of an integrated "IP + AI + Robotics" business model. The news triggered another strong market reaction, with shares rising more than 20% during the session.

As artificial intelligence and robotics increasingly converge with digital content, the integration of technology and entertainment is emerging as a new trend in the global industry. Within this evolving landscape, Star Legend's continued investment in IP operations, technology integration and global partnerships positions the company as an increasingly important participant in the entertainment-technology sector.