Agoda shows an increase in interest in destinations offering a magical ambiance during the rainy season

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling in Indonesia during the rainy season gives travellers a refreshing break from the usual hustle, plus it's perfect for unique adventures. Magical ambiance can be felt in the cities or destinations that offer cozy spaces, lush green landscapes, or unique culinary scenes. Agoda has unveiled its five recommended destinations for the rainy season, based on accommodation search query volume, all of which reflect an increase compared to previous year.

The rainy season has its own charm, and traveling can still be fun and exciting. Travelers can enjoy vibrant scenery, peaceful vibes, and tranquil activities like museum hopping or trying local cafes. Indonesia's enchanting atmosphere is at its best. From tea plantations and rice fields to unique food spots, the country's destinations offer a refreshing break.

Gede Gunawan, Senior Country Director of Agoda for Indonesia says, "The rainy season is redefining travel trends, with more explorers seeking destinations that offer unique experiences despite the weather. Indonesia's vibrant landscapes and rich culture are drawing travellers who are eager to experience the magic of the rain. Agoda empowers these adventurers with seamless planning and unbeatable deals, making it easier than ever to explore trending hotspots and create unforgettable memories."

Below are the trending destinations, according to Agoda, based on accommodation search queries and recommended for experiencing the best of Indonesia's rainy season.

1. Bali- Bali has been placed at the top of the list of destinations with the highest accommodation searches and witnessing a 27% increase compared to the previous year. Travellers flock to Ubud to enjoy the tropical downpours that turn the rice terraces and jungles into vibrant and deep green wonders. You can enjoy world-class spas, yoga retreats, and boutique cafes while watching the rain fall over the forest. Travelers can also visit the many art galleries or enjoy a traditional Balinese dance performance.

2. Bandung, West Java- Bandung ranked second on the list, and registered a 27% increase in accommodation searches on Agoda. Boasting a cool climate that pairs perfectly with rain, Bandung is often called the "Paris of Java" for its colonial architecture and fashion. Bandung is also famous for its culinary scene. Savouring Batagor, Seblak, or Cuanki in the cool, misty weather should be at the top of the bucket list while traveling to Bandung. Travellers can also head to the highlands of Lembang or Dago Pakar to find restaurants with stunning valley views blanketed by fog.

3. Yogyakarta (Jogja)- Jogja has a nostalgic atmosphere during the rainy season, where the city feels slower and more poetic. Ranked third in accommodation searches with a 40% increase from previous year, Jogja offers the best attractions, many of which are also indoors or sheltered, such as the Kraton (Sultan's Palace) and the museums. The coffee culture (Kopi Joss) is also best enjoyed while it's raining outside. Some unique activities travellers can enjoy including taking a batik-making class or visiting the Ullen Sentalu Museum in Kaliurang, which feels very mysterious and beautiful in the rain.

4. Malang & Batu, East Java- Malang, ranked fourth on the list having a 47% increase in accommodation searches, offers a crisp, cool air that becomes even more refreshing in the rain. Batu, on the other hand, features many indoor "Theme Museums" such as Museum Angkut (Transportation Museum), Brawijaya Museum (military), and Mpu Purwa Museum (Hindu-Buddhist historical artifacts), making it an ideal destination for a rainy day.

5. Bogor, West Java- Known as "The City of Rain" (Kota Hujan), Bogor is perfectly suited for this weather. It ranks fifth on the list, with a 15% increase in accommodation searches. The Bogor Botanical Gardens look incredibly lush and refreshing after a downpour. The city is also famous for its street food like Asinan Bogor and Soto Kuning, which are perfect for rainy days. A must-do is visiting the traditional gong craftsmanship for cultural insight or simply relaxing in a villa in the Puncak area with a hot cup of local tea.

Travelers making their 2026 rainy season traveling plans are encouraged to check out Agoda's great value deals on over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities and experiences that are available on the platform. The latest deals are available in the Agoda app or on agoda.com/deals.