SHANGHAI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Bicycle Fair 2026 (China Cycle 2026) is expected to open May 5–8, 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Leveraging China's strategic position as a global hub for the bicycle industry, this year's trade show will set up an efficient business matching platform for domestic and international enterprises, fostering collaboration and development in the green mobility sector.

Building on three decades of expertise and innovation, China Cycle has evolved into a pivotal hub shaping global trends in the two‑wheeler industry. This year's event will span 13 exhibition halls, presenting a full lineup of bicycles, components, and related technologies. Upgraded trade matching sessions and cross‑border procurement services will further provide exhibitors and global buyers with streamlined, high‑impact networking opportunities.

In 2025, China Cycle attracted a total of 156,350 visitors, including nearly 17,000 international attendees from 144 countries and regions. Buyers from 33 countries engaged with exhibitors through cross‑border procurement meetings, resulting in nearly 100 preliminary cooperation agreements. Initial discussions alone generated cooperation intentions valued at more than $20 million, which underscored the scale, strong appeal and potential of the Chinese market to the global bicycle industry. China is the world's largest manufacturing and consumer market for bicycles and e‑bikes, accounting for more than 60% of global industry trade volume. Supported by a mature industrial ecosystem and the advantages of large‑scale production, Chinese companies are capable of delivering products and solutions that balance strong performance with cost efficiency, offering global buyers compelling, high‑value partnership opportunities.

The growing demand among Chinese consumers for high‑quality, innovative bicycles and electric mobility solutions is also creating significant opportunities for global brands.

China Cycle 2026 is bringing together leading global brands and industry players including big names like Giant, Merida, and Shimano, as well as renowned Chinese companies like Phoenix and Forever, showcasing innovative products, cutting‑edge technological achievements and emerging industry trends.

China Cycle 2026 will continue to serve as the bridge for fostering global industry cooperation and advancing technological exchange in the two‑wheeler sector. Industry partners, buyers, and professional visitors are warmly invited to participate in this dynamic event—whether to explore new business opportunities, exchange insights on emerging trends, or experience the latest innovations shaping the future of bicycles and e-bikes worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.e-chinacycle.com/.

Register now: https://tg6.ltd/dnjpyb.

Contact:

info@e-chinacycle.com