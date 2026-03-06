Nearly 3 out of 10 households in South Korea have pets, mostly dogs, government data showed.

A Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs survey showed that 29.2 percent of households kept pets in 2025. Of those households, 80.5 percent raised dogs, 14.4 percent raised cats and 4.1 percent raised fish. Pet owners spent an average of 121,000 won per month on their pets.

The survey marked South Korea's first nationally approved statistical survey on pet ownership.

In a separate survey on animal welfare, also conducted by the Agriculture Ministry, a little less than half of respondents said pet owners appear to be properly complying with pet-related requirements, such as using leashes and identification tags. (Yonhap)