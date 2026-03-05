Court orders TCL to halt QLED claims for some TVs, citing misleading advertising

A German court has ruled that Chinese electronics maker TCL engaged in misleading advertising by promoting certain televisions as having QLED screens despite lacking meaningful quantum-dot functionality, siding with a complaint filed by Samsung Electronics.

According to industry sources Thursday, the Munich Regional Court ordered TCL’s German unit to stop marketing some models — including its QLED870 series — as QLED TVs, finding the advertising violated Germany’s fair competition law.

Samsung filed the lawsuit in April last year, arguing TCL had falsely marketed its televisions as using quantum-dot technology. The ruling, delivered about a year later, effectively supports the Korean company’s claim.

Quantum-dot technology is typically associated with premium TVs because the materials enhance brightness and color accuracy. The court, however, found that the quantum-dot materials used in certain TCL models did not meaningfully improve color reproduction.

Advertising the products as QLED TVs despite the limited effect was therefore likely to mislead consumers and constituted unfair commercial practice, the court said.

Under the ruling, TCL’s German subsidiary must stop advertising the models identified in the case as QLED TVs and is also barred from marketing or selling other products using the same technology under the QLED label in Germany.

QLED TVs generally use a quantum-dot film placed between a blue backlight and the display panel to improve color expression and brightness. The definition is outlined by the International Electrotechnical Commission, an international standards body.

TCL has previously faced criticism for marketing some TVs as QLED products despite reportedly applying only trace amounts of quantum-dot materials.

Samsung has also taken aim at Chinese TV makers through its marketing campaigns. In October last year, the company released a video on its global YouTube channel titled “Where is the real QLED?” criticizing competitors’ claims about quantum-dot technology.

TCL is also facing class-action lawsuits in California and New York over alleged false advertising related to QLED TVs. Another Chinese TV maker, Hisense, is facing similar lawsuits in New York and Illinois.

Industry observers say the German ruling could influence the ongoing US litigation and a related investigation by South Korea’s antitrust regulator.

In a separate case, a German court ruled that TCL’s “NXT Frame” trademark infringed on Samsung’s “The Frame” trademark, prompting TCL to withdraw the branding.