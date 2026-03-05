A woman in her 20s accused of killing two men with drug-laced drinks at Seoul motels had been treated to luxury meals and hotel stays by the victims before the killings, local media reported Thursday.

According to police investigators, the suspect, surnamed Kim, gave the men drinks containing drugs when she felt it was time to give something in return, despite knowing the substances could be fatal. Investigators said she was the one who suggested staying at motels, where she provided them with drug-laced hangover remedies.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Kim showed psychopathic traits in a Psychopathy Checklist-Revised test conducted in February. The PCL-R measures personality traits such as lack of empathy, impulsivity and irresponsibility using 20 questions, with a maximum score of 40.

In South Korea, individuals who score above 25 are generally classified as psychopathic. Kim reportedly scored above that threshold.

She is accused of drugging three men at motels in Seoul’s Gangbuk-gu between December and Feb. 9. Two of the men died, after the first survived with injuries.

In August last year, Kim was prescribed medication, including sleeping pills, at a psychiatric hospital for post-traumatic stress disorder. Investigators said she laced hangover drinks with the drugs and brought them when she met the victims.

Authorities said the drugs were identified as the cause of death of the second victim. An autopsy conducted by the National Forensic Service found the victim died from acute drug intoxication. Substances similar to those prescribed to Kim were detected in the victim’s body.

Police also said Kim asked ChatGPT about the risks of the drugs before committing the crimes.