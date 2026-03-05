Smart Tech Korea 2026: Asia's Rising Gateway for AI, Robotics, and Next-Gen Tech Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STK 2026 (The 15th Smart Tech Korea), South Korea's leading B2B technology platform, will take place from June 10 to 12, 2026, marking the exhibition's largest footprint to date. The 15th edition will highlight transformative technologies reshaping global industries—ranging from AI and robotics to cloud, digital logistics, autonomous manufacturing and advanced security solutions.

As an "Only B2B" event, STK 2026 is shaping up to be one of Asia's most influential platforms for AI and emerging technologies. The 2026 edition positions the show as a gateway to the wider Asian tech market, spotlighting South Korea's rapidly growing tech ecosystem. In line with its theme, "The Tech Nexus: A Connected Technology Ecosystem Across the Industrial Value Chain," the event puts AI at its core—showcasing technologies that span enterprise transformation to consumer applications.

STK 2026 will bring together six major shows that map the full landscape of next-generation technology. AI & Big Data Show covers enterprise AI, generative AI, big data, and cloud platforms, while Secu-Show focuses on cybersecurity and data protection. Robot Tech Show highlights service and industrial robots, along with automation systems used across logistics and manufacturing. Smart Tech Show introduces advances in digital healthcare, spatial computing, autonomous mobility, and quantum tech. Retail & Logis Tech Show spotlights AI-driven retail and logistics innovation. Completing the lineup, AI Factory Expo integrates Industrial AI, AI Manufacturing, and AI PowerGen to demonstrate end-to-end AI automation across production and energy systems.

Alongside the exhibition, STK 2026 will present TechCon 2026, a global conference focused on the future of intelligent industries. Centered on the theme "The Intelligent Age," TechCon 2026 will gather experts in Robotics, AI, and Quantum to share global trends, research insights, and real-world applications, reinforcing STK's evolution into a knowledge-driven technology platform.

The event will also include programs such as Business Matchmaking, NexTech Unpack, and the Networking Reception, all designed to accelerate global connections and position STK as a key bridge for companies entering the Asian tech market.

Additional information about the exhibition and its programs is available on the official STK website. Early-bird exhibitor applications are open until February, and attendee pre-registration runs through late May, giving global tech companies and visitors a clear window to secure their spot at one of Asia's key technology events in 2026.

This press release is distributed by PRN Asia. PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of Smart Tech Korea 2026.