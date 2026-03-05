BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei AI DC Innovation Forum at MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei unveiled its AI Data Platform, designed to address the key challenges in adopting AI agents and strengthen the data foundation for enterprise digital and intelligent transformation.

AI agents now lie at the heart of transformation. Yet, despite having massive amounts of data, enterprises still struggle to deploy AI agents at scale due to multiple challenges, including delayed knowledge acquisition and low retrieval accuracy, inefficient inference in long-sequence and multi-turn interaction scenarios, and the lack of task memory and experience accumulation. These gaps keep most AI agents confined to the demonstration stage, far from being ready for production-level enterprise applications.

In direct response to these shared challenges, Xie Liming, the President of the Flash Storage Domain of the Huawei Data Storage Product Line, introduced the AI Data Platform. It integrates the knowledge base, KV cache, and memory bank, and is coordinated by UCM. This platform enables enterprise AI agents to move beyond demonstrations and become real production tools.

Looking ahead, Huawei will strengthen its investment in AI data infrastructure, empower industry transformation through ongoing innovation, and work with global customers and partners to drive broader AI adoption across more fields, unlocking the full potential of data.