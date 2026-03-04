SINGAPORE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned as one of the world's most family-friendly destinations, Singapore welcomes a new all-in-one family holiday experience with PARKROYAL on Beach Road's Rainforest Adventure Room Package, thoughtfully curated to combine themed accommodation, daily breakfast and complimentary access to Rainforest Wild Asia, the newest attraction at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Located just 20 minutes from Changi Airport and within easy reach of Singapore's major attractions, PARKROYAL on Beach Road offers families a seamless blend of comfort, convenience and discovery — making it an ideal base for an unforgettable family getaway.

Designed for families seeking hassle-free travel and meaningful shared experiences, the Rainforest Adventure Room Package transforms the hotel stay into part of the journey. Guests are welcomed into specially designed Wildlife-Themed Family Rooms featuring playful rainforest décor, one king bed and one single bed — creating an immersive environment that delights young explorers from the moment they arrive.

"Our Rainforest Adventure Package was created to help families enjoy the very best of Singapore with ease," said Damian Tan, General Manager of PARKROYAL on Beach Road. "With themed rooms, daily breakfast, attraction tickets and thoughtful touches throughout the stay, parents can relax while children enjoy a truly magical experience."

The package includes complimentary entry to Rainforest Wild Asia, Singapore's newest wildlife park and Asia's first adventure-based zoological experience. Families can explore canopy bridges, underground habitats and immersive rainforest landscapes, offering close-up encounters with nature and wildlife in a setting designed for discovery and adventure.

Back at the hotel, families can unwind at the panoramic Wellness Floor, complete with a dedicated children's pool, or enjoy a hearty meal at Ginger, the hotel's all-day dining halal restaurant serving beloved local favourites. Situated at the doorstep of the vibrant Kampong Gelam district, the hotel also offers easy access to cultural attractions, shopping and iconic landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay and Sentosa.

The Rainforest Adventure Room Package starts from SGD350 per night and is available for bookings and stays until 30 December 2026.

Package highlights include:

For reservations, visit: www.panpacific.com/beachroad

Discover more at www.panpacific.com/beachroad