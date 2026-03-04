South Korea's Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil has been subjected to administrative action for his role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law in December 2024.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, Kang was penalized for dereliction of duty. The ministry did not disclose the level of disciplinary action against Kang, but local reports suggested that he was given a one-month suspension from duty.

Kang had been relieved from duty as the chief of the Navy in mid-February after he was found to have cooperated with a request to establish martial law headquarters.

At the time, Kang was serving as head of the Military Support Headquarters under the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the martial law episode.

Kang was appointed to serve as the chief of naval operations in the South Korean Navy in September, three months after President Lee Jae Myung took office.