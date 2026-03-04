Moonbyul of Mamamoo will release a third single, “Rev,” on March 25, her agency RBW Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The single comes about four months after her last solo effort, the digital single “S.O.S,” which was followed by her solo concert tour in Asia, “Museum: village of eternal glow.” She kicked it off in Seoul in November and visited five cities in the region: Singapore, Macao, Kaohsiung, Tokyo and Taipei, concluding it in Hong Kong in February.

In June, Mamamoo will release a full-group album and launch an international tour that spans 26 cities worldwide. The album and tour will be the highlight of the global project the foursome is planning to mark the 12th anniversary of their debut.