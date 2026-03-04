In Partnership with ATC Genomics, the Company Presented One of Asia's Largest Real-World Datasets (n=12,281) for AI-Powered Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) and Showcased its Clinically Validated ctDNA-Powered Oncology Portfolio Across the Full Cancer Continuum for High-Risk and Hereditary Populations.

ANTALYA, Türkiye, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Solutions announced its strategic entry into the Turkish market at the 2nd International Hereditary Cancers Congress (IHCC), held 05–08 February 2026 in Antalya.

Organized by the Hereditary Cancer Association, IHCC convened medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, clinical geneticists, and laboratory directors to advance evidence-based approaches in hereditary cancer prevention and precision oncology. The 2026 congress brought together over 600 oncology and genetics experts to advance evidence-based hereditary cancer care.

As hereditary cancer care evolves from risk assessment toward earlier detection, personalized surveillance, and preventive precision care, IHCC served as a key platform to discuss the clinical integration of genomic medicine and multidisciplinary models of care.

In collaboration with ATC Genomics Sağlık Teknolojileri A.Ş. (ATC Genomics), a leading Türkiye-based provider and distributor with over 30 years of experience in molecular diagnostics and life sciences—Gene Solutions presented compelling new Real-World Evidence (RWE) from one of the largest Asian cohorts evaluating its MCED assay.(1) Alongside this data, the company showcased its full ctDNA-powered oncology portfolio:

These multi-omics solutions meet the highest international performance standards, while providing accessible and scalable precision oncology for hereditary and high-risk cohorts across diverse populations.

Industry Satellite Symposium: From Screening to Precision Care

In alignment with this direction, Gene Solutions and ATC Genomics hosted an Industry Satellite Symposium entitled: "From Screening to Precision Care: The ctDNA Continuum in Oncology – Insights for High-Risk and Hereditary Populations."

Co-chaired by Prof. Dr. Mustafa Özdoğan, Medical Oncologist and Head of the Cancer Center at Memorial Health Group, Türkiye and Prof. Dr. Taha Bahşi, Medical Geneticist and Head of the Genetic Diseases Evaluation Center at Memorial Health Group, Türkiye, the program addressed the full ctDNA continuum—delivering actionable evidence from early cancer screening to therapy guidance and longitudinal surveillance—with a focus on hereditary and high-risk populations.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A moderated by Prof. Dr. Mustafa Özdoğan and Prof. Dr. Taha Bahşi.

Oral Presentation Highlight at IHCC: Large-Scale Real-World Evidence for Multi-Cancer Early Detection in Asia

Dr. Luu Hong Dang Nguyen, Deputy Medical Director at Gene Solutions, presented results from one of the largest RWE datasets in Asia evaluating SPOT-MAS. In a real-world cohort of 12,281 individuals (median age 43 years) enriched for familial cancer risk and followed for 12 months, SPOT-MAS demonstrated sensitivity of 78.2%, specificity of 99.8%, PPV of 67%, NPV of 99.9%, and tumor-of-origin accuracy of 82.0%, consistent with K-DETEK prospective validation.

Dr. Dang Nguyen emphasized the shift toward "cancer interception"—proactive detection and treatment of precancerous lesions to reduce future cancer burden and outlined Gene Solutions' focus on high-risk genetic and familial cohorts.

Read details on symposium insights and oral presentation: https://genesolutions.com/news/gene-solutions-atc-introducing-oncology-portfolio-in-turkey-at-the-2nd-international-hereditary-cancers-congress-with-industry-symposium-oral-presentation/

Strong Momentum from Turkish Clinicians

"Türkiye serves as a strategic gateway for precision oncology across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Together with ATC Genomics, we are bringing clinicians accessible, clinically validated ctDNA solutions—from early detection to treatment decision-making and surveillance—that meet the highest international performance standards and are backed by robust RWE," said Dr. Özgüncem Bozkulak, General Manager, TR-EEMEA-CIS, Gene Solutions. "Our multi-omics platforms and growing clinical evidence base reflect our commitment to improving outcomes for patients with hereditary and high-risk cancer while supporting localized, scalable implementation."

"We are proud to partner with Gene Solutions to expand access to state-of-the-art liquid biopsy technologies in Türkiye," said Burcu Torun, Managing Partner and General Manager, ATC Genomics. "This collaboration strengthens our portfolio and supports the Turkish oncology community with end-to-end solutions that can be integrated into daily clinical practice."

Gene Solutions thanks the Hereditary Cancer Association, congress leadership, speakers, and participants for an impactful scientific exchange and looks forward to contributing to the advancement of precision oncology in Türkiye.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Singapore with a mission to make advanced genomic solutions accessible and affordable. Leveraging multi-omics, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and Artificial Intelligence, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio, including next-generation prenatal screening for fetal and maternal health (triSure), multi-cancer early detection (SPOT-MAS), and comprehensive tumor profiling and ctDNA monitoring (K-TRACK, K-4CARE).

Since 2017, Gene Solutions has performed over three million genetic tests worldwide through CAP-accredited laboratories across multiple markets. Through continuous innovation and strategic collaborations, the company is advancing earlier cancer detection, precision care, and reproductive health globally.

Learn more: www.genesolutions.com

About ATC Genomics Türkiye

ATC Genomics Sağlık Teknolojileri A.Ş. (ATC Genomics) is a Türkiye-based provider and distributor in molecular diagnostics and life sciences. Since 1996, ATC has brought advanced genomic technologies, high-quality products, and services to clinicians, scientists, and laboratories—supporting disease prevention, early diagnosis, and personalized treatment decisions through international collaborations and innovation. The company emphasizes human-centred values and quality, serving molecular diagnostic and research laboratories in line with international standards, and highlights its "Trusted Partner in Genomics" ethos on its corporate site.

Learn more: www.atc.com.tr

