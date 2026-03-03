BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei shared its vision for building an AI-centric all-optical target network at the Green All-Optical Network Forum hosted by IDATE. Huawei proposed four initiatives to improve network capabilities in terms of bandwidth, reliability, coverage, and latency, helping operators unleash network value while providing the ultimate experience for AI services.

More than 200 industry leaders and experts from European telecom regulators, the FTTH Council, operators, and equipment vendors gathered to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing all-optical networks in the AI era. Leading global operators such as Bouygues Telecom and China Unicom shared their successful practices, exploring network requirements for developing smart home services, enabling AI innovation through efficient computing, and advancing intelligent network operations.

Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, presented the vision for building an AI-centric all-optical target network and Huawei Next Generation Optical Network products and solutions. By upgrading bandwidth, reliability, coverage, and latency, Huawei aims to help operators build Agentic UBB networks and deliver premium service experiences:

For O&M, the FANSpirit agent in the optical access domain is applied to reduce complaints from home broadband users, and the OTNSpirit agent in the optical transmission domain recommends differentiated paths based on bandwidth, latency, and reliability, enabling intelligent O&M upgrades for operators.

Kim Jin said, "The AI era brings operators a once-in-ten-years new chance. Huawei is committed to working with industry partners to build an AI-centric all-optical target network. This will keep improving user experience, unlock more network value, and achieve win-win growth in the AI era."