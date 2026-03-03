When The Stories were announced as the winner of the 2026 Vibe Dance Competition on Sunday in Costa Mesa, California, it marked the crew’s second title on the prestigious stage. But for choreographer Kalvin Kim, the moment was less about the trophy and more about something harder to measure.

“I don’t even know how to put this joy into words,” Kim said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Tuesday. “To experience two victories on a stage I’ve dreamed of since I was young, representing Korea, still doesn’t feel real.”

The Korea-based crew scored 99.3 points out of a possible 100 to secure the $5,000 grand prize. The Vibe Dance Competition, founded in 1995, is an annual choreography-centered contest that draws junior and adult teams from around the world, with performances judged on choreography, staging, execution, theme and overall presentation.

The Stories first won the competition in 2024, becoming the first Korean team to claim the title.

This time, the meaning of the victory was different.

“If participating in 2024 was about taking on a challenge, 2026 was about proving ourselves,” said the choreographer, who is also known as Kim Eui-jeong. “We wanted to show — to ourselves and to the audience — that this wasn’t luck, but something we earned through the power of our performance.”

The Stories, now a 29-member crew, was founded a decade ago. Twenty-four of the team performed on the stage in California, while five stayed behind and offered support team from Korea.

“All 29 of us moved forward together, step by step,” Kim said, adding that they had “run intensely for months — maybe even years,” he said.

“We wanted to go beyond competition and truly enjoy performing,” he said. “We focused on our intention and our desire to dance, and I’m glad we were able to bring to life the stage exactly as we envisioned it.”

Looking ahead, Kim said the second Vibe title has given the team renewed confidence.

“This victory doesn’t feel like emptiness after reaching a goal. It feels like new confidence that we can create even more exciting moments ahead.”

The full performance by The Stories can be viewed below.