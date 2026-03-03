“우선 이 기쁨을 어떻게 표현해야 할지 모르겠습니다. 어릴 적부터 꿈꿔왔던 무대에서 한국 대표로 두 번이나 우승을 경험했다는 게 아직도 현실 같지 않아요.”

미국 캘리포니아에서 지난 주말 열린 ‘2026 VIBE 댄스 경연 대회’에서 1위를 차지한 한국 댄스팀 더 스토리즈(The Stories)의 리더이자 안무가 김의정(활동명 칼빈 킴)은 코리아헤럴드와의 인터뷰에서 벅찬 소감을 이렇게 전했다.

그는 “저희가 지나온 시간들이 스쳐 지나간다”며 “몇 개월, 어쩌면 몇 년 동안 치열하게 달려왔고, 그 끝에서 큰 선물을 받았다는 생각이 든다”고 말했다.

더 스토리즈는 이번 대회에서 15개 참가 팀 가운데 최고 점수인 99.3점(100점 만점)을 기록하며 우승 상금 5,000달러와 함께 챔피언 타이틀을 거머쥐었다. 최근 창단 10주년을 맞은 이 팀은 2024년에도 한국 팀 최초로 정상에 오른 바 있어, 이번 우승으로 다시 한 번 존재감을 입증했다.

김씨는 2024년과 2026년의 의미를 비교하며 이번 무대를 ‘도전’이 아닌 ‘증명’에 가까웠다고 설명했다.

“2024년 VIBE 참가는 저희에게 ‘도전’이었다면, 2026년은 ‘증명’에 가까웠던 것 같습니다. 단순히 운이 좋아서가 아니라, 저희가 보여준 무대의 힘으로 얻어낸 결과라는 걸 스스로에게도, 그리고 관객분들께도 증명하고 싶었습니다.”

특히 두 차례 우승이 모두 3·1절에 열렸다는 점도 남다르게 다가왔다고 했다.

“공교롭게도 2024년과 2026년 모두 3·1절에 대회를 치렀습니다. 한국을 대표해 뜻깊은 날에 수상하게 되어 더욱 의미 있게 느껴집니다.”

무대를 대하는 태도 역시 달라졌다고 그는 전했다.

“2024년 무대에서는 ‘경쟁’의 에너지가 강하게 느껴졌다면, 이번에는 경쟁을 넘어 저희 스스로가 진심으로 즐기는 무대를 만들고 싶었습니다. 춤을 추고 싶은 마음에 집중했고, 그 의도대로 즐기며 무대를 완성할 수 있어서 정말 행복했습니다.”

이번 성과는 무대 위 24명의 멤버뿐 아니라 한국에서 함께 준비를 이어온 5명을 포함한 총 29명이 함께 만들어낸 결과라고도 강조했다.

“무대에 선 24명과 이번에 함께하지 못했지만 한국에서 끝까지 응원해준 5명까지, 29명이 한마음으로 한 걸음씩 내디뎠기 때문에 가능했던 순간이라고 생각합니다. 이번 우승은 목표를 이룬 뒤의 공허함이 아니라, 앞으로 더 재미있고 더 멋진 순간들을 만들어갈 수 있겠다는 또 다른 자신감으로 남았습니다.”

1995년 시작된 VIBE는 전 세계 주니어 및 성인 댄스팀이 참가하는 안무 중심의 국제 대회로, 안무 구성과 무대 연출, 퍼포먼스 완성도, 콘셉트 표현력 등을 종합적으로 평가한다. 매년 각국의 실력파 팀들이 참가하며 글로벌 스트리트 댄스 분야의 주요 무대로 자리매김해왔다.

한편 올해 대회에서는 주니어 부문에서도 한국 팀의 성과가 이어졌다. 지난 1월 31일 열린 18세 이하 ‘VIBE 주니어’ 대회에서 한국 팀 FMC가 준우승을 차지하며 해당 부문에서 한국 팀 최초로 준우승 기록을 세웠다.

Korean dance crew The Stories reflects on second Vibe win

When The Stories were announced as the winner of the 2026 Vibe Dance Competition on Sunday in Costa Mesa, California, it marked the crew’s second title on the prestigious stage. But for choreographer Kalvin Kim, the moment was less about the trophy and more about something harder to measure.

“I don’t even know how to put this joy into words,” Kim said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Tuesday. “To experience two victories on a stage I’ve dreamed of since I was young, representing Korea, still doesn’t feel real.”

The Korea-based crew scored 99.3 points out of a possible 100 to secure the $5,000 grand prize. The Vibe Dance Competition, founded in 1995, is an annual choreography-centered contest that draws junior and adult teams from around the world, with performances judged on choreography, staging, execution, theme and overall presentation.

The Stories first won the competition in 2024, becoming the first Korean team to claim the title.

This time, the meaning of the victory was different.

“If participating in 2024 was about taking on a challenge, 2026 was about proving ourselves,” said the choreographer, who is also known as Kim Eui-jeong. “We wanted to show — to ourselves and to the audience — that this wasn’t luck, but something we earned through the power of our performance.”

The Stories, now a 29-member crew, was founded a decade ago. Twenty-four of the team performed on the stage in California, while five stayed behind and offered support team from Korea.

“All 29 of us moved forward together, step by step,” Kim said, adding that they had “run intensely for months — maybe even years,” he said.

“We wanted to go beyond competition and truly enjoy performing,” he said. “We focused on our intention and our desire to dance, and I’m glad we were able to bring to life the stage exactly as we envisioned it.”

Looking ahead, Kim said the second Vibe title has given the team renewed confidence.

“This victory doesn’t feel like emptiness after reaching a goal. It feels like new confidence that we can create even more exciting moments ahead.”