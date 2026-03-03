Details of expansion from monthly program set to be announced in mid-March

Starting April, South Korea will designate every Wednesday as “Culture Day,” expanding the long-running monthly program into a weekly initiative aimed at embedding cultural participation in everyday life.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the revision to the enforcement decree of the Framework Act on Culture was approved at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. After a preparatory period, the expanded program will take effect nationwide next month.

Under the revised framework, public cultural institutions will expand Wednesday-specific programming, while private arts organizations will be able to register for participation on a voluntary, rolling basis. The ministry said the shift was intended to encourage greater autonomy and creativity among cultural operators rather than rely on one-time government-driven discount campaigns.

Local governments are also expected to develop region-specific programs tied to local cultural assets, such as traditional architecture, folk performances and craft workshops. In addition, the ministry plans to expand online cultural offerings, beginning with reading-related content, to allow broader access beyond physical venues.

Launched in 2014, “Culture Day” has offered discounted admission and special programs at museums, theaters and other cultural venues on the last Wednesday of each month.

Cinemas and public libraries have been the biggest participants in Culture Days so far. On Culture Day, major theater chains have offered movie tickets at 7,000 won ($4.78), while public libraries have allowed patrons to borrow up to twice the usual number of books.

Details of how the weekly expansion will be implemented remain under discussion between the government and participating institutions.

A ministry official said public cultural institutions are expected to spearhead the expansion, while private-sector organizations will be encouraged to participate on a voluntary basis.

Some in the industry have raised concerns about whether private operators will be able to absorb the increased cost burden.

“We completely agree with the intent of the policy and support it,” an industry official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday. “But expanding it to four times a month without any government support could make it difficult to sustain the current discount structure. So we're still discussing how to implement it.”

The ministry official said a dedicated website will be launched in mid-March to provide detailed information on participating institutions and Wednesday-specific programs. The official added that the ministry plans to seek additional budget allocations next year to support the expanded initiative.