Girl group Unis will meet and greet fans in Japan later this month at a fan meeting in Tokyo, agency F&F Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The multinational group of eight will be returning to the Japanese capital about nine months after its Asian fan concert tour.

Under the title “Moshi Moshi This is Unis!” the octet will take the stage twice on March 29. The event is named after the digital single it dropped in the country last year between the releases of “Shaking My Head” and “Mwah….”

The Tokyo event follows its first tour in North and Latin Americas, which took the members to 14 cities, from New York, Los Angeles and Ottawa to Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Mexico City, in January and February.