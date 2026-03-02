From robotics innovation to flagship devices, HONOR expands its AI device ecosystem at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, HONOR advanced its Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI) vision and accelerated ALPHA PLAN through three connected pillars: Alpha Phone, Alpha Store and Alpha Lab. Building on its long-term commitment to human-centric AI, HONOR offered a preview of Robot Phone, a bold exploration of embodied intelligence and a new species of smartphone that reimagines how future AI devices could integrate motion and spatial awareness.

Alongside this futuristic innovation, HONOR unveiled Magic V6, the pinnacle of its foldable innovation, combining breakthrough silicon-carbon battery technology, advanced display engineering and AI-enhanced productivity in its most refined foldable design to date. Together with new ecosystem devices, HONOR MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14, these announcements reinforce HONOR's roadmap to integrate intelligent hardware and software around real human needs.

James Li, CEO of HONOR, said: "With Human-centric as our lighthouse, we navigate the growth of AI through the two beams of IQ and EQ, bringing three forms of intelligence together. We are exploring the new paradigm of AI devices with Alpha Phone; hosting the new paradigm of AI ecosystem with Alpha Store; and building the new paradigm of a silicon-carbon civilization with Alpha Lab. With three waves of the Alpha Plan, we now have all the components in place and we are driving this journey at full warp speed."

HONOR Magic V6: A New Foldable Benchmark

While Robot Phone explores the future of embodied intelligence, Magic V6 represents cutting-edge flagship foldable innovation. Building on HONOR's leadership in foldable design, Magic V6 delivers a device engineered for durability, performance and intelligent productivity.

Combining an ultra-thin 8.75mm[1] closed profile with reinforced structural integrity and advanced hinge architecture, Magic V6 is engineered for long-term reliability while maintaining exceptional slimness. The device is rated IP68 and IP69[2] for water and dust resistance, reinforcing its resilience in everyday environments. Within this ultra-thin foldable design, HONOR integrates its next-generation silicon-carbon battery technology.

Made possible by partnering with ATL, Magic V6 gets HONOR's fifth-generation silicon-carbon material, addressing the challenge of balancing slimness and high energy density. This innovation empowers HONOR Magic V6 to achieve an industry-first silicon content of 25%, supporting higher energy density in an ultra-thin foldable design. The result is a 6,660mAh battery[3] housed in one of the thinnest foldables on the market, redefining expectations for endurance in the category without compromising design.

At MWC 2026, HONOR also demonstrated next-generation battery innovation with the all-new HONOR Silicon-carbon Blade Battery, featuring 32% silicon content and 900+ Wh/L. Designed to enable foldables to enter the 7000mAh era, it signals a further leap in ultra-thin, ultra-high energy battery technology.

Magic V6 also sets a new benchmark in foldable display innovation. Its dual flagship LTPO 2.0 screens, measuring 6.52 inches externally and 7.95 inches[4] when unfolded, deliver adaptive 1–120Hz refresh rates and peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits and 5,000 nits respectively for HDR content. The inner display features ultra-thin flexible glass with SGS Minimized Crease Certification and a 44% reduction in crease depth compared to the previous generation, creating a flatter, more immersive canvas. A silicon nitride–based anti-reflection stack reduces reflectivity to as low as 1.5%, while advanced 4320Hz PWM dimming[5] and AI Defocus Display enhance comfort during prolonged use. Together, these innovations make Magic V6 more refined and durable across everyday interaction.

When using its expansive unfolded display, AI-enhanced productivity features optimize multitasking, content creation and communication. Cross-ecosystem tools further enhance flexibility, positioning Magic V6 as a powerful companion device, seamlessly working alongside Apple's ecosystem.

As the first foldable powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5[6], matched with advanced vapor chamber cooling for sustained performance, Magic V6 delivers ultra-smooth gaming, multitasking and demanding workloads, making it the truest expression of an AI-era foldable available today, engineered to endure and assist.

HONOR AI Ecosystem: MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14

Extending its AI-powered portfolio beyond smartphones, HONOR also introduced MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14 to its flagship ecosystem at MWC 2026.

HONOR MagicPad 4, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform[5], brings flagship-class performance to an ultra-slim 4.8mm tablet form factor. Its category-leading 3K OLED display features a 165Hz refresh rate, and with AI-enhanced multitasking tools, MagicPad 4 is designed to support fluid productivity and content creation across its 12.3-inch display. As with Magic V6, cross-device collaboration enables seamless interaction alongside smartphones and multi-platform environments, including Apple's ecosystem. Moreover, based on the new Linux Lab in Developer Options, we can successfully deploy and run the OpenClaw[7] AI assistant on HONOR MagicPad4, providing a more convenient environment and broader possibilities for unlocking more efficiency tools and productivity scenarios in the future.

HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 further strengthens HONOR's AI-laptop offering, with performance driven by the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors[8]. Engineered for sustained workloads, creative tasks and everyday efficiency, it pairs a color-accurate 14.6-inch OLED display with class-leading battery performance, intelligent performance management and an ultra-light design for enhanced portability.

Together, MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14 reinforce HONOR's strategy of integrating AI across device categories, delivering connected, intelligent experiences beyond the smartphone.

Advancing Intelligent Devices and Robots for the AI Era

At its launch event, HONOR also unveiled its first humanoid robot, signaling a broader strategic move to leverage its expertise in mobile technology to create consumer-grade robots. HONOR's robots will focus on three core scenarios: shopping assistance, workplace inspections, and especially supportive companionship. Unlike traditional robotics companies, HONOR brings a deep understanding of users developed through its smartphones and connected devices. This ecosystem continuity enables future embodied AI devices to recognize users, understand their needs and provide personalized physical assistance from the first interaction.

Together, Robot Phone, humanoid robot, HONOR Magic V6, MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14 demonstrate how HONOR is extending AHI across both digital and physical experiences. From embodied AI exploration to flagship foldable engineering and AI-powered productivity, each announcement reflects deeper integration of intelligence across hardware and software.

Availability and Pricing

HONOR Magic V6 will be available in select markets in H2 this year, with regional availability to be confirmed. Further details on configurations, color options and pricing will be announced locally.

HONOR MagicPad 4 will be available in Grey and White, starting at €699. Availability, configurations and promotional bundles may vary by region.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond.