South Korea is heightening its emergency response posture as tensions escalate in the Middle East, with the government convening a series of high-level meetings to assess the impact on Korean nationals and national security.

An official at Seoul's Foreign Ministry told reporters Monday that approximately 60 South Koreans are currently staying in Iran and about 600 in Israel, including around 100 short-term visitors. No Korean casualties have been reported so far.

The ministry official said the Korean government would continue providing necessary consular assistance while closely monitoring airspace closures and flight operations not only in Iran and Israel but also in neighboring countries. Seoul was maintaining close communication with diplomatic missions across the Middle East to prepare for any contingency, the official added.

Seoul has maintained a Level 3 travel advisory for Iran, urging Koreans to leave the country and stay in close contact with diplomatic missions.

The Foreign Ministry has so far held two joint headquarters–overseas mission situation assessment meetings on the safety of Korean nationals, chaired by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a.

Separately, the Ministry of National Defense held a high-level Middle East situation assessment meeting at around 3 p.m. Monday to evaluate security implications and review response measures. The Defense Ministry previously said it undertook internal reviews of overseas deployments as part of intensified efforts to safeguard South Korean personnel abroad.

At the legislative level, the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee will hold an emergency inquiry session Friday regarding the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Unification Minister Chung Dong-young are expected to attend the questioning session.

Lawmakers are expected to examine the potential impact of the crisis on South Korea’s economy, energy security and diplomatic posture, as well as the government’s response strategy. The session is also likely to address related foreign policy issues, including ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States and developments surrounding North Korea’s Ninth Workers’ Party Congress.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East have triggered widespread airspace closures, disrupting commercial aviation routes and leaving South Korean travelers stranded across the region.

South Korea's flagship carrier Korean Air, which operates round-trip flights between Incheon International Airport and Dubai, announced that its Incheon–Dubai and Dubai–Incheon routes have been canceled through Thursday due to airspace restrictions stemming from regional instability. Some flights were forced to turn back midair as conditions deteriorated.

The airline said operations after Friday would depend on further developments.

The wave of airspace shutdowns has rippled across major Middle Eastern transit hubs, complicating return plans for Korean tourists who had scheduled flights through the region. Travelers have reported chaotic conditions at airports, as departures were abruptly suspended.

According to the Korean Association in Egypt, a community organization representing South Korean nationals living in Egypt, on Saturday, inquiries from tourists seeking alternative routes home have surged since the previous day.

South Korean embassies across the region have activated emergency contact networks and issued safety advisories. The embassy in Qatar warned that Iran’s missile and drone attacks targeting Qatar could continue for several days, urging Korean nationals to exercise extreme caution and avoid going outside except when absolutely necessary, such as purchasing essential supplies.

In Egypt, diplomatic officials said preparations are underway to assist Koreans evacuating from Israel.

“We are fully prepared to ensure that Koreans evacuating from Israel can travel safely and rest as comfortably as possible,” said Choi Byung-sun, acting South Korean ambassador to Egypt. “We hope that everyone can evacuate without incident.”

President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday directed the government to set up an emergency response system under the leadership of Prime Minister Kim Min-seok to address any fallout from the escalating crisis in the Middle East, his office said, as he departed for a trip to Singapore and the Philippines.

The instruction was issued shortly before Lee left for Southeast Asia, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

Lee also ordered officials to provide him with regular updates on the government’s response and the potential economic repercussions of the situation, while calling for the “utmost” efforts to safeguard South Korean nationals residing in the region.

The directive came a day after a joint US-Israeli strike on Iran reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.