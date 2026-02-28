The historical film "The King's Warden" has topped a cumulative 7 million admissions in the domestic box office, data from the Korean Film Council showed Saturday.

The film has drawn a total of 7.01 million moviegoers as of Friday since its release Feb. 4, more than double its break-even point of approximately 2.6 million.

Directed by Jang Hang-jun, whose previous works include the action comedy "Break Out" (2002) and the sports drama "Rebound" (2023), "The King's Warden" reimagines historical events through a fictional lens, following the unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hai-jin) and the young, deposed King Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) during the latter's exile in the village. (Yonhap)