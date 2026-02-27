Kakao Entertainment has nominated Ko Jung-hee, former head of the artificial intelligence group at Kakao Bank, as its new co-CEO, forming a leadership duo with current co-CEO Joseph Chang.

Ko will be formally appointed following shareholder and board approval and is set to take office in late March. Current co-CEO Kweon Ki-su is to step down for personal reasons.

The company said the leadership reshuffle is aimed at sharpening its global strategy centered on intellectual property across music, story and media, while strengthening platform competitiveness.

Ko joined the Kakao group in 2002 and has held a series of service and strategy roles, including overseeing community platforms such as Daum Cafe and blogs, as well as operations in Japan. At Kakao Bank, she served as chief service officer and chief strategy officer before leading its AI group.

Kakao Entertainment credited Ko with advancing user-focused financial services and spearheading AI-driven innovation at the internet-only bank, an experience it believes will translate into platform and service upgrades at the entertainment arm.

Ko is expected to focus on refining the company’s platform and service strategies, with an emphasis on innovation and operational competitiveness.

Chang, meanwhile, will concentrate on expanding global intellectual properties and overseas operations. He has been working to broaden international activities for artists under Kakao Entertainment and SM Entertainment, while widening global distribution channels for K-pop. The company said he will continue pursuing large-scale global intellectual property projects and new growth opportunities across its music, story and media businesses.

In a joint statement, Chang and Ko said Kakao Entertainment will deepen synergies across its intellectual property value chain and strengthen its position in the global entertainment industry.