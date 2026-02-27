McDonald's Korea said Thursday it had successfully concluded its 2026 Manager Convention, bringing together some 1,400 managers from around 400 restaurants nationwide.

Held in three separate two-day sessions throughout February, the convention was designed to recognize the efforts of restaurant managers responsible for day-to-day operations across the country and to strengthen organizational solidarity and pride.

Participants discussed key operational priorities for the year ahead while attending a range of programs prepared by the company, including an awards ceremony and celebratory performances aimed at boosting morale.

A highlight of the event was the introduction of “Challenge Golden Bell,” an interactive quiz program that drew strong participation. Managers answered questions covering topics such as brand history, customer service standards and corporate culture, reinforcing their understanding of the company’s core values.

“Restaurant managers are the driving force behind McDonald’s growth,” a company official said. “Based on our people-centered management philosophy, we will continue to invest in education programs that enhance employees’ professionalism and capabilities.”

The company added that it supports employee development through an open recruitment system without discrimination based on academic background, age or gender, as well as a structured talent development framework. About half of the headquarters staff at McDonald’s Korea began their careers at restaurants, reflecting its emphasis on internal mobility and career growth.