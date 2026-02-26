Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a commercial building in Bukchang-dong, Jung-gu, central Seoul, on Thursday. Authorities said they received a report at 6:22 p.m. that gray smoke was rising from the second floor of the building and immediately dispatched personnel and equipment to the scene. Thick smoke spread through the area, prompting nearby shop owners and pedestrians to evacuate. As of now, no injuries or casualties have been confirmed. Police and fire officials plan to investigate the point of ignition and the cause of the fire once extinguishing operations are complete.