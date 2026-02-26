Rep. Kim Byung-kee, a three-term independent lawmaker who was ejected from the ruling Democratic Party over a range of corruption scandals, denied all allegations against him as he appeared for police questioning Thursday.

"I will faithfully cooperate with an investigation to clear up all suspicions and slander against me and restore my honor," said Kim before he entered a police station as a suspect.

Kim formerly served as the Democratic Party floor leader until December, but stepped down amid a number of controversies.

Among the allegations is an alleged bribery of 30 million won ($21,100) from councilors of the Dongjak-gu district in Seoul in 2020.

Police suspect that the money might have been offered to Kim's wife to have Kim influence the council's decision over its nomination of key posts. But the councilors said it was merely a campaign contribution to Kim, who represented Dongjak-A constituency and was running in the general election at the time.

Kim was accused of interference with official duties after a leaked conversation between Kim and liberal Rep. Kang Sun-woo indicated Kim had allegedly condoned Rep. Kang's alleged pay-to-play corruption case.

The case concerns Kang’s 100 million won of alleged bribery from a councilor aspiring to run for reelection in 2022. Both Kim and Kang were lawmakers with the authority to select candidates.

Kang was expelled from the party on Jan. 1, and her immunity from arrest was lifted Tuesday. Kim still has immunity but appeared for questioning at the police's request.

Kim was also under scrutiny for allegedly violating South Korea's anti-graft law by receiving luxury accommodation services in November 2024 beyond the limit set in the anti-graft law. This triggered controversy, as Kim was a member of a parliamentary committee that handled a matter related to a company that offered him the services as a gift.

Moreover, he was also suspected of having asked a People Power Party lawmaker to help stop a police investigation into his wife, who faced embezzlement allegations in 2024.

Kim also faces accusations of improper solicitation to influence Soongsil University's decision to admit his second son, and cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb's decision to hire him.

Kim left the party on Jan. 19, as the party's ethics panel approved Kim's expulsion a week before and the party was to hold a general assembly of its lawmakers to vote on Kim's expulsion.