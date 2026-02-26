Enhypen uploaded a music video for “No Way Back (Feat. So!YoON!)” on Wednesday.

It is a live clip for the B-side track from the group's seventh EP “The Sin: Vanish,” giving fans another look and listen to the alternative R&B tune that portrays mixed feelings at the start of running away. The video for the collaboration with indie rock band Se So Neon’s vocalist Hwang Soyoon was unveiled earlier this month.

The EP, released last month, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and is now in its fifth consecutive week on the main albums chart. The mini album sold more than 2 million copies, becoming Enhypen's fourth album to do so.

As of last week, Enhypen exceeded 100 million streams on Spotify with “Fatal Trouble,” the focus track from the special album “Memorabilia.” It is the septet’s 18th song to surpass the milestone.