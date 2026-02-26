Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Thursday called for rooting out fake news with the help of the prosecution and the police, saying such misinformation threatens democracy ahead of elections.

Kim issued the call during a meeting with relevant ministers and agency chiefs with the nationwide local elections less than four months away on June 3.

"Fake news and smear campaigns that distort government policies, spread false accusations against members of the government and undermine specific candidates or parties ahead of various elections or primaries are a public enemy of democracy," he said.

"While guaranteeing the freedom of expression as much as possible, acts of intentionally creating and distributing fake news in whatever form for whatever purpose and disrupting the political order or election order must be handled strictly in accordance with the law and principles."

Kim warned that anyone caught producing fake news will not be condoned regardless of their social standing and that rooting it out with zero tolerance is the path to defending democracy.

"The prosecution and the police must root out fake news through swift and thorough investigations," he said, highlighting the impact disinformation can have on election results.

At a press briefing after the meeting, acting Prosecutor General Koo Ja-hyeon noted the rapid development of artificial intelligence technology and the potential for its increased exploitation for fake news and election crimes.

"The prosecution will respond strictly, utilizing all possible means, to election offenders who distribute fake news ahead of the local elections," he said.

Acting police chief Yoo Jae-seong said at the same briefing that the police force recently formed teams dedicated to investigating election crimes at stations nationwide and launched a special crackdown on acts of spreading false information. (Yonhap)