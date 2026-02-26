The South Korean central bank on Thursday raised to 2 percent its growth forecast for the local economy this year, citing strong exports and a recovery in private consumption.

The revision by the Bank of Korea represents a 0.2 percentage-point increase from its previous forecast of a 1.8 percent expansion issued in November.

Reflecting the upbeat outlook, the BOK kept the key interest rate unchanged at 2.5 percent, emphasizing financial stability amid housing market volatility and a weakened local currency. (Yonhap)