Police have referred a doctor to prosecutors in connection with the death of a man in his 30s who went into cardiac arrest while undergoing sedation at a beauty clinic in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, according to local media reports Wednesday.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division said Tuesday that the doctor was forwarded without detention on charges of professional negligence resulting in death, as well as violations of the Medical Service Act and the Narcotics Control Act. An assistant nurse and another doctor were also referred without detention on similar charges.

The incident occurred Jan. 25, 2025, when the man suffered cardiac arrest during a skin procedure performed under sedation and was transferred to a nearby hospital. He remained unconscious for 15 days and died Feb. 9.

The bereaved family filed a complaint, requesting an investigation that included an autopsy and a search and seizure of the clinic. Police sought expert evaluations from the Korea Medical Dispute Mediation and Arbitration Agency and the Korean Society of Anesthesiologists. The findings indicated that propofol was administered in amounts exceeding the recommended dosage throughout the procedure.

Propofol is commonly used in medical settings for general anesthesia and sedation, but an overdose can cause severe side effects, including apnea, reduced heart rate and cardiovascular complications.

Police said the decision to refer the medical staff was based on a comprehensive review of expert opinions from the two institutions.